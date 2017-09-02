Executive Board changes at East Lindsey District Council

The Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Councillor Craig Leyland, has made two changes to the Executive Board at East Lindsey District Council.

Councillor Nick Guyatt, Finance Portfolio Holder, has taken the decision to stand down from the Executive Board but to continue serving as a District Councillor for Wragby Ward.

Coun Leyland has appointed the current Planning Portfolio Holder, Councillor Richard Fry, as the new Finance Portfolio Holder.

Coun Tom Ashton has subsequently been appointed as Planning Portfolio Holder.

Coun Leyland, said: “I’d like to thank Councillor Guyatt for his hard work in helping the Council to navigate what have been very choppy waters in terms of Local Government finance over the past two and a half years.

“His knowledge and experience has been invaluable and greatly appreciated by both fellow councillors and officers.”

The changes are with immediate effective.