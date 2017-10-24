Fairburns are Family Farming Business of the Year!

Lincolnshire egg producer LJ Fairburn & Son Ltd celebrate success at teh British Farming Awards 2017

Joining over 700 farmers and industry professionals, L J Fairburn & Son Limited attended the British Farming Awards held at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham and is supported by Morrisons. The Farmers Guardian British Farming Awards have 14 categories which recognise the innovation and determination of farmers in today’s ever changing and challenging farming industry.

The Fairburn team were delighted to be crowned Family Farming Business of the Year 2017. The business is centred on family and whilst it has rapidly grown - family values, business integrity and transparency are the key principles that the team remain loyal to. This young, passionate and dynamic family are not only the face of the business but are at the heart of the everyday running and hard graft which is involved in running a successful and sustainable British farming enterprise.

Daniel Fairburn, Managing Director said: “We are so thrilled to receive the accolade of Farming Family of the Year. Family is at the heart of everything we do! The development and implementation of our business model focuses on sustainable future growth through inward investment. We have improved efficiency, invested in technology, genetics, data and infrastructure and are continually developing talent within our team to drive our business forward.”

Sarah Louise Fairburn, Brand and Sales Director said: “Investment is the future, the inspiration is our children and innovation is derived from passion and a desire to future proof the business for a long and sustainable future. As a third generation enterprise there is a determination to ensure that our business and the British egg industry continues to flourish, now and for future generations. We are so proud to have been recognised by the British Farming Awards and thoroughly enjoyed sharing our business with the Farmers Guardian.”