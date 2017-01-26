Fake £50 notes used in Horncastle and Wragby shops

Horncastle police have repeated a warning for businesses to be aware of counterfeit £50 notes that appear to be in circulation locally.

PCSO Nigel Wass said the notes were used in shops in Horncastle and Wragby on Tuesday (January 24), and there have been at least two others reports of fake £50 notes elsewhere in Lincolnshire earlier in the week.

PCSO Wass He urged people to be vigilant, and added some of the notes were of a Scottish origin.

Meanwhile, Horncastle Police have also appealed witnesses after a burglary sometime overnight on Goose Lane, Thimbleby, on January 24.

A gate was broken to gain access to the property, and a Luton Van seen parked near the location may have been involved.

• If anyone saw anything, or has any information, they can call 101 (quoting incident number 48 of January 24), or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.