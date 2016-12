St Vedast’s Church in Tathwell is to hold a family carol service on Sunday, December 11 from 3pm.

There will be traditional readings and carols at this short service, led by the Rev Lorraine Turner.

The 2nd Louth Scouts will also be participating in this carol service.

Mince pies, mulled wine and other beverages will be served after the service and everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy this event.