A Family Fun Day is being held at the Riverhead Theatre in Louth’s Victoria Road on Sunday, July 30.

Go along between 1.30pm and 4pm when there will be a free bouncy castle, face painting, balloon modelling and magician, as well as theatre tours and entertainment on the stage.

Admission is free and the box office will also be open to buy tickets for forthcoming shows or one of the money saving Theatrecards.