‘Fantastic’ report for Marsh Medical Practice

The Marsh Medical Practice, which has surgeries in Manby and North Somercotes, has been celebrating a fantastic result following their latest CQC inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out a comprehensive inspection on April 13 this year, and has now deemed the Practice to be ‘Good’.

The CQC, an independent regulator of health and social care in England, monitors and inspects services to ensure they meet five key questions; is the service safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led. The CQC also looks in depth at the quality of care for six key population groups including older people, families, young people, and those experiencing poor mental health.

Marsh Medical Practice was rated as ‘Good’ for each key area and all six groups.

The report specifically praised Marsh for ‘their open and transparent approach to safety’, their treatment of families of patients who had died, their dispensing and whole practice facilities, and their treatment of carers.

Dr Deaney and the Practice’s management team said: “The result is a testament to the hard work all the staff put in on a daily basis to ensure they are providing the best care for their patients.”