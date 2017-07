Police are investigating the theft of high-value machinery from a farm in Hagworthingham overnight (July 3-4).

The equipment was stolen overnight between Monday July 3 and Tuesday July 4.

It was a red ‘Manitou 627’ with the vehicle registration FX57**S, similar to the equipment pictured.

If you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 (quote incident 83 of July 4) or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.