Fast cars and fundraising boosts Round Table charities

Drivers from across the county had their chance in the hot seat when Skegness Round Table held its second track day at Cadwell Park.

An amazing £5,123.64 was raised to be divided between the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and other Round Table charities after a hugely successful Jaguar Duckworth event at the racing circuit near Louth.

Organised by the Skegness Round Table and sponsored by Jaguar Duckworth of Boston, the day featured drivers taking their own cars along to experience the fun of driving around the Cadwell Park race circuit.

Following a race circuit briefing, cars were soon out on the track experiencing slightly damp conditions, whether it was McLaren supercars or Vauxhall Corsa all were having great fun.

Skegness Round Table organisers Mitchell Clark and chairman Che Shing Li were both thrilled with the total and wish to thank all who helped, particularly those who gave passenger rides around the circuit in return for a Charity donation.

Organisers were also thrilled with the tremendous support for the event by sponsors Jaguar Duckworth in terms of both finance and their participation on the day supplying Jaguars complete with Cadwell race driving instructors to give people the ride of a lifetime.

This was the second time the Skegness Round Table Track Day supported by Duckworths has taken place and it is hoped the event will become an annual event.