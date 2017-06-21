Fears council will ban bottles of wine and pop on tables for diners in East Lindsey

Banning diners across East Lindsey from having a bottle of wine on their table or children pop to drink with a straw would be an ‘overreaction’ to an incident in Skegness where a man lost his eye in an assault involving a glass as well as having huge implications for ‘responsible businesses’ - according to a local licensing consultant.

Michael Kheng, of Kurnia Licensing Consultants, has issued a statement following the announcement of a new condition placed on the Alcohol Premises Licence of the Marine Boathouse Pub, in Lumley Road,

At a licence review hearing on Friday, East Lindsey District Council Licensing Sub-Committee decided to modify conditions of the Marine Boathouse’s licence so all drinks at the pub will be served in plastic/paper or toughened glass, except teas, coffees or similar drinks, which can be served in porcelain, china or similar materialed drinking vessels at any time.

However, Mr Kheng has taken issue with comments he says were made at the hearing by Coun Stephen Palmer, claiming the committee would enter discussions including the police to get the condition imposed throughout the area “so that nobody has dangerous glasses”.

Mr Kheng said: “When asked by Kurnia Licensing Consultants if this meant mean that no bottles, unless they are made from toughened glass or plastic, may be served either over the bar or at a table (ie a bottle of wine cannot be served to a table in the first floor restaurant), principal licencing officer, of the ELDC licensing section confirmed, in an email to Kurnia Licensing Consultants, that the intention was ‘no glass bottles may be served either over the bar or at a table’.

“This clearly could have huge consequences on many businesses and not limited to bars and clubs but also restaurants.

“We cannot see why ELDC would not want bottles of wine to be sold at tables in restaurants or children to have pop and the like served in a bottle with a straw.

“We feel the council have overreacted in this matter and to say that the council will attempt to make this a standard policy not only across Skegness but though out the area is crazy.

“It could have huge implications on many responsible businesses as well as send out a message to thousands of visitors to Skegness and the district that East Lindsey is a dangerous place to visit.

“We shall be fighting on behalf of our clients and the trade to ensure this does not become the standard.”

In response to Mr Kheng’s statement, East Lindsey District Council’s Principal Licensing Officer, Adrian Twiddy, said: “Whilst the council can’t mandate the use of toughened glass in all licenced premises it does encourage its use in certain circumstances in the interests of public safety. The safety of residents and visitors to the area is central to the work of the Council’s Licensing Committee and is something that will always be taken very seriously by councillors.”

