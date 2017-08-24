Festival of Arts in Grainthorpe

It’s that time again to celebrate as art and crafts have been exhibiting at Grainthorpe for over twenty years.

Grainthorpe Festival of Arts is a three-day event, selling paintings and crafts.

It takes place over August Bank Holiday weekend (August 26, 27 and 28) - open from 10am-5pm on each day.

About 300 pieces of artwork will be exhibited in Grainthorpe Village Hall.

Crafts will be on sale in Tithe Farm Barn and in the marquee which can be found in Tithe Farm Courtyard in Church Lane, Grainthorpe.

The Louth Textile Group will be displaying and selling their amazing work and you will be able to talk to members about working with textiles.

Andrew Poole, silversmith, will be demonstrating and available to discuss working with silver.

It is an exciting time for Grainthorpe and its Church, St Clement’s, as extensive renovation work is being carried out to the roof after a successful bid for Lottery Funding.

Other work will also be taking place to improve its facilities. When completed there will be opportunities to find out more about the Church’s medieval history.

Admission is by catalogue at £2. Children under the age of 16 are free when accompanied by an adult.

Refreshments will be available at St Clement’s Cafe in the Village Hall and car parking is free.

A preview evening is also to be held on Friday, August 25) from 7-9pm in the Village Hall.

Admission for the preview evening is £5, which includes a glass of wine or a soft drink, with plumbread and cheese.