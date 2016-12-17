Festive fun at Alford craft market

Crowds flocked to Alford as the town hosted two big Christmas craft markets over two weekends.

Visitors were treated to an array of crafts, live music, children’s crafts and lots of refreshments.

Priscilla McGirr, chairman of Alford Craft Market, said: “Both weekends went really well. The people that came were in the mood to do their Christmas shopping.

“We were fully booked with stalls and our customers got to see a great variety of goods.

“Most of the stallholders said they had a good weekend overall.

“We would like to thank Banjo Bob for entertaining us again with his unlimited repertoire, and also Fiona Radford for getting the children involved in making faces out of clay.”