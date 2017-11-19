Festive fun at prize bingo and craft fairs

Christmas prize bingo will take place at Louth’s British Legion Hall on Sunday afternoon (November 19).

Doors open at 1.30pm, and eyes down at 2.30pm.

Free refreshments will be available, and all proceeds will go to the Air Ambulance.

Meanwhile, a Christmas craft fair will be held at St Andrew’s Church in South Thoresby on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19.

It will be open from 10am-4pm on both days, and all proceeds will go to church funds. Refreshments will be served.