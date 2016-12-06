Festive trip of a lifetime for Louth lad Lawrence (3)

The Santa Express will be departing shortly taking over a hundred special youngsters on a magical journey - including one youngster from Louth.

When You Wish Upon A Star, the children’s charity, will whisk the children off to a secret destination on board the Belmond Northern Belle, the sister train to the Venice Simplon Orient Express.

Lawrence Willoughby, aged three, from Louth will be joining the other children on board the Santa Express.

Lawrence has Costello Syndrome, a rare syndrome that affects many parts of the body.

The condition is characterized by delayed development and intellectual disability, unusually flexible joints, and distinctive facial features including a large mouth.

His mum Kirsty said he will be so excited when he learns he’s going on the trip.

She said: “He absolutely loves trains, so I know he won’t stop talking about this.

“It’s something we’re all looking forward to going on.”

Joanne Wright, area manager for the regional office of When You Wish Upon A Star, said: “Last year’s Santa Express was a big hit with all the children.

“We can carry 276 people on board the train and their faces when they see Father Christmas in his grotto is wonderful.”

There will be festive entertainment on board and as usual some familiar faces will make an appearance.

The Santa Express departs on December 14.