Final chance to help buy Julian Bower site

A community-led bid to purchase the Julian Bower site in Louth - and save it from housing development - will reach its deadline on Monday, August 7.

The owners of the site, the King Edward VI School Trust, are accepting ‘full and final offers’ to buy the land, which campaigners believe may be one of the most important heritage sites in the county.

Prisca Furlong, campaigner and founder of the ‘Walk to Discover’ charitable organisation, has thanked those who have already made generous contributions.

Prisca said: “If our offer is accepted, the aim is to set up a Trust called ‘Heritage Lindsey’ to hold the land for the community as a green space. Further fundraising would be carried out to finance an educational archaeological project. After this, the land would be planted up as a wildflower meadow with a reconstructed turf labyrinth for community use.

To contribute, send cheques made payable to ‘Walk To Discover’ to Prisca Furlong, ‘Walk To Discover’, 7 Thames Street, Louth, Lincolnshire, LN11 7AD.

Include a stamped, addressed envelope if you wish your contribution to be refunded to you if the offer is not accepted, unless you wish your money to go into the new trust that would discover and promote the heritage of East and West Lindsey.