Waltham Windmill are hosting their final outdoor car boot sale of the year on Sunday, September 3.

Sellers set up from 8am and will be open to the public at 9am.

Entry is: 20p for adults and children are free.

The shop and tearoom on site will also be open on the day and there is ample parking.

Plus train rides will be taking place throughout the day from 11am and the mill and museum itself will be open.