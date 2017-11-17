Fire crews rush to scrap yard fire in Horncastle

Five appliances and one aerial ladder platform are at the scene of a large fire in Horncastle this afternoon (Friday).

The fire, at a scrap yard in Hemingby Lane, was reported shortly before 2.30pm today.

Fire in Hemingby Lane, Horncastle (Photo: Submitted)

Emergency crews from Horncastle, Spilsby, Louth, Woodhall Spa and Boston are in attendance.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has advised that occupants in nearby properties should keep their windows closed due to the smoke plume.