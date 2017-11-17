Fire crews rush to scrap yard fire in Horncastle

Five appliances and one aerial ladder platform are at the scene of a large fire in Horncastle this afternoon (Friday).
The fire, at a scrap yard in Hemingby Lane, was reported shortly before 2.30pm today.
Emergency crews from Horncastle, Spilsby, Louth, Woodhall Spa and Boston are in attendance.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue has advised that occupants in nearby properties should keep their windows closed due to the smoke plume.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.