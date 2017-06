A Mablethorpe fire crew attended the scene of a fire inside a house in Sutton on Sea last night (Monday June 26).

The Mablethorpe crew was called shortly before 11.45pm last night, following reports of an alarm sounding at a premises in Park Road West.

The fire was out on arrival, and there had been fire damage to a quantity of food which was removed from the heat source by the occupier.

An inspection took place before the fire crew left the property.