The Rotary Club of Louth and the Louth Lions held their annual bonfire and fireworks display at Deighton Close Field on Saturday evening.

Both organisations has been running this event for over 50 years and again was a big success and was enjoyed by all.

L-R Micheal Armstrong President of Louth and District Lions, Louth Mayor Eileen Ballard and President of the Rotary club Paul Firth EMN-160711-110422001

Other firework events were also held on the coast in Trusthorpe, which also saw big crowd figures.

