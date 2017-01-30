Firms encouraged to show interest in multi-billion-pound windfarm project

The project team behind Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm, off Skegness, is urging companies in Lincolnshire to register interest online when it comes to possible contract opportunities with the multi-billion-pound project.

The scheme will need a range of contractors to help construct almost 60kms of underground electrical connection from Anderby Creek to Bicker Fen. Opportunities will include earthworks, construction, equipment supplies, hire services, and manpower provision.

Triton Knoll’s project team has set up an online database at www.tritonknoll.co.uk/supply-chain for local firms that believe they could play a part in the project to submit their details.