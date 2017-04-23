First national award for Lincolnshire Scouting groups

The Lincolnshire Scout County group had every reason to celebrate after they were given their very first national award.

They have been recognised for having the biggest percentage of growth in membership figures over the past year.

The awards took place at the University of Warwick and included speeches from celebrity Scout ambassador Steve Backshall.

Lincolnshire scouts walked away with first prize for the growth award, making them the Scout County with the highest growth rate across the UK over the last three years.

Robin Wright, county commissioner for the scout movement in Lincolnshire was delighted with the award.

He said: “I am so proud Lincolnshire Scouts has been recognised nationally for the work it has been doing over that last few years to bring Scouting to more young people across the county.

“Winning this award is fantastic and is a great pat on the back, to all our volunteers who have given their time to improve scouting in Lincolnshire. It is all about more people having the opportunity to develop their skills for life through an exciting and fun programme.”

Lincolnshire Scouts now have over 5,746 youth members aged between 6 and 25 and are supported by 2,129 volunteer leaders who dedicate their time to bring the young people of Lincolnshire fun, adventure and skills for life.

Over the past three years Scout groups all over Lincolnshire have welcomed over 722 young people to join their packed programme.

Scout ambassador, Steve Backshall said: “This is a remarkable achievement for the Scouts, winning one of the first ever national scout awards will be something they will remember forever.

“I have felt honoured to be a part of this event and to hear about some of the amazing achievements we have made as a movement.

“All the Scouts who were involved in the ceremony today should be tremendously proud of themselves and I am proud to be an ambassador of this adventurous movement.”

For more information about your nearest Scout group, visit: http://www.lincolnshirescouts.org.uk.