First seal pup has been born in Donna Nook

It’s that time of year again where thousands of visitors will soon be heading to Donna Nook to see the seals and the first pup of the year was born yesterday (Monday, October 24).

The blessed event was announced via the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust’s Facebook page. The post that was published read: “First pup born today!

“Mum is just off to the left along with six bulls. Not very visible from the path yet.”

Seal pups being born tends to reach its peak at the end of November/early December and this special time gives an added boost to the local economy.