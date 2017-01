Waltham Windmill‘s first table top sale of the New Year will be taking place at St Giles Big Hall in Church Lane, Scartho, on Saturday, January 14.

Sellers can set up from 8.15am (tables provided).

Buyers can enter from 9am. Adults entry is 20p and children are free.

Plus there will be hot drinks and bacon buns on sale.

All tables must be pre booked by phoning 01472 823444 or 01472 316597.