Flame Oz launches SO festival in Spilsby – and funding boost means there’s more culture to come in East Lindsey

The circus is coming to Spilsby tonight in spectacular fashion with the launch of a six-day arts extravanza across East Lindsey.

Residents will be get a taste of what is to come at this year’s SO Festival when Flame Oz invites families to learn some circus skills.

The family-friendly free arts festival will take place across five locations through to Sunday, July 2, with supported events in Louth and Woodhall Spa

Tonight’s launch comes with the news Magna Vitae has secured another round of Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation funding, working jointly with East Lindsey District Council and other funding partners.

This will enable Magna Vitae to continue to provide access to cultural activities in areas of low cultural engagement across East Lindsey.

SO Festival, launched in 2009 and now into its 9th year, has brought high quality entertainment and shows to residents and visitors to East Lincolnshire.

Lorna Fulton, the Festival Director for SO Festival said she cannot wait for SO Festival to begin.

She said: “Last year’s festival was fantastic and very popular with everyone who attended and this year promises to be no different.

“Yet again there will be even more to see and do as we welcome a host of exciting new acts and entertainment which will make this the best year yet.”

After tonight’s launch, the SO Festival will be visiting Horncastle tomorrow, Wednesday, Alford on Thursday, Mablethorpe on Friday before finishing in Skegness for a two-day spectacular on Saturday and Sunday.

One of the many highlights this year will be the new show by Southpaw Dance Company Speakeasy who will be entertaining us with their breakdancing extravaganza.

They will welcome you inside the wonderful world of their ability to combine high quality community engagement alongside the blistering physically of their professional performance company.

Told through intense physical and narrative dance style from the Southpaw Dance Company who have become renowned for, speakeasy features a unique fusion of world-class Charleston, and swinging big band music of the roaring 20s that taps into the spirit of gangsters, bootleggers, gamblers, flappers, and hep cats of the time.

This year’s festival is inspired by ‘play’ - and we’ll be showcasing jaw-dropping acts that will inspire, excite and amaze the whole family.

Lorna added: “We decided to take on the theme of play which will bring something new and exciting to SO Festival. Together with increased opportunities for groups and schools to participate in the development of the programme and a series of new digital & gaming commissions, communities will be using their free time to play with the Festival, and even bake!”

Residents can see Flame Oz at:

Horncastle Market Place, June 28, 6pm

Alford Market Place, June 29, 6pm

Mablethorpe Jackson’s Car Park, June 30, 6pm

Entry and all events at SO Festival are FREE (except the Lincolnshire School Prom event held at Embassy Theatre).

For the full programme visit http://www.sofestival.org