‘For the love of our planet’: Transition Town Louth event at Youth Club

Local residents are invited to find out how they can reduce their impact on the planet at the Youth Centre in Park Avenue on Saturday, October 15 (10am-4pm).

Activities on offer include exploring the Thirteen Plus project’s community garden and admiring an exhibiton of their artwork, a chance to learn about a local community solar energy project, listen and join in with live ukelele action, a chance to try the latest electric bikes from ‘Batribike’, and greet mini-beasts in the community compost heap.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

• Call James on 07939 205346 for further details.