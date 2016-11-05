‘Forever Young’ gig planned in tribute to DJ Tel

A gig planned in tribute to Boston DJ Terry Young could see more than 22 acts perform over 10-12 hours.

The event is being planned by Wine Bar owner Marc Williams and fellow DJs Zak Holland and Pete Martine.

Although the details are yet to be confirmed the event looks set to take place later this month and, with more than 22 DJs signed up already, could last up to 12 hours.

It will also raise money with 100 per cent of the door takings and 50 per cent of all bar takings being donated.Mr Williams said; “This is what the DJ community is like, some of the DJ’s don’t know him but just want to help.”

Those who have signed up to perform come from as far as Cleethorpes and Hull, and Mr Williams is also hoping to confirm some big name performers.

Terry Young, who performed under the name Tel Young, died following a collision between the scooter he was riding and a tractor on Marsh Lane, in Boston, on Tuesday at 5.45pm.

He had worked for Mr Williams and partner Holly at The Wine Bar on a number of occasions and DJ’d several events.

Mr Williams said: “He was a good guy and was coming back to do work on Sunday. We weren’t tight mates but he worked for us and he and Zak had played here numerous times.”

He said Mr Young had obviously left a mark on ‘all walks of life’ who had since left messages across social media in tribute to the popular DJ.

Anyone interested in helping out with the event can message Marc on Facebook.

On Wednesday, DJ Pete Martine paid tribute to Terry, saying ‘he was in the same league as any of the big names, he just hadn’t got his break yet’

A gofundme site For Terry Young has now raised more than £2,600 for Tel’s family.

More details on the planned event are set to be released in the near future.