Former Mablethorpe woman praised for her children’s book

A female author who grew up in Mablethorpe has secured a trio of awards following the success of her latest children’s book.

Julie Hodgson,55, has recently been awarded with a Wishing Shelf Award for her novel, Jodie and the Library Card.

The book, a science-fiction adventure about a time-travelling book-worm, received the bronze award in the ‘Books for 9 - 12 year olds’ category of the annual competition.

It is the third accolade for the novel since its publication in December 2016, having already picked up a bronze medal in the Readers’ Favourite International Book Awards and ‘Medalist Honors’ in the Children’s Fiction category of the New Apple Book Awards.

Julie, who now lives in Sweden, said she is ‘thrilled’ to have scored a hat-trick of awards.

“The reception for Jodie has been incredible,”Julie said.

“I got to travel to Miami in America last year after winning a Readers’ Favourite International Book Award for the novel, and to now receive a Wishing Shelf Award is the icing on the cake.”

Julie added that this particular award is special to her because the judging panel is made up of youngsters.

“To get the seal of approval from kids themselves is the best feedback a children’s author can ask for,” she added.

Julie has credited her success to former teacher at Tennyson High School Moira Love,. She said she had encouraged her to pursue a literary career.

“I recently contacted Moira and shared the news about the award,” Julie said.

“She was a huge inspiration to me and I wanted to thank her.

“Moira’s a remarkable woman and is still involved with the literary scene through the Tennyson Players amateur theatre.”

Julie admits she is a self-confessed book-lover and has penned a staggering 34 novels to date, including some aimed at an ‘older, young adult’ audience.

She says she came up with the idea for Jodie and the Library Card after becoming concerned about the declining number of public libraries and the rise of eBooks.

Julie said:“Books are hugely important, especially for children.

“They allow youngsters to use their imagination and step into another world as soon as they open the first page.”

For more information, visit: www.jodieandthelibrarycard.com.