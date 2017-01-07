Former police officer ‘absolutely delighted’ by honour

A former police officer from Boston has been awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s Honours list.

Christopher Cook is chairman of the Lincolnshire Local Safeguarding Children Board and has received the gong for services to children.

Mr Cook independently leads the organisation which works in partnership with various agencies to ensure the safety of children.

Mr Cook said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ but ‘very surprised’ to be awarded the honour.

He added: “The important thing, though, is it’s not just about me. I’d like to pay tribute to the hundreds, if not thousands, of people in Lincolnshire who are, on a daily and weekly basis, safeguarding children.

“They come from all walks of life – teaching, medical health and community – right across the public sector.

“I think here in Lincolnshire the partners involved work extremely well together and are continuing to strive to improve for the benefit of children in their communities and that’s what inspires me really.”

Mr Cook has been chairman of the Lincolnshire board since November 2009. He is also chairman of two other safeguarding boards.

Mr Cook is also the current chairman of the Police and Crime Panel, having been a member of the panel for the past four years.

Mr Cook further holds the role of chairman of Boston Tennis Club. An avid player, Mr Cook enters a number of competitions in the Lincolnshire League.

A former Detective Chief Superintendent, Mr Cook retired from Lincolnshire Police in December 2003, after working for the force for 32-and-a-half years. Almost four months later, on April 1, 2004, he became the chairman of the Probation Board in Lincolnshire, a post he held for 10 years.

Mr Cook said: “During my career I spent most of it in CID. I carried out a large number of investigations involving children and child protection.

“The work I do now is a continuation of that and I’m proud of every minute of it.

“I think it assisted me in my current roles because I tap into a great deal of experience in protecting children.”