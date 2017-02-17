Fotherby designer’s pop-up shop ahead of third collection fashion launch

A pop-up shop being opened up in Louth for one day only this Sunday (February 19) ahead of a new fashion line going live to the public.

Fotherby-based designer Ashley Janney is bringing out Season 3 of his fashion label and is a 2017 Autumn/Winter collection, featuring women’s wear, unisex ready-to-wear and Couture.

Ashley Janney explained: “I am super excited to present this new collection!

“It is the most honest collection to date - the one which is the most true to myself.

“The designs are forever evolving with each collection I put together.”

Ashley added: “This season is the most different to the other two and I think it is the best one to date.”

The pop-up shop will be open at Whole-istic, 18/20 Upgate in Louth from 11am-3pm.

This is your chance to view and buy pieces from Season 3 before it is officially launched.

There will also be a sample sale of items from the previous two collections.

The event is free to attend and there will be a glass of bubbly to enjoy on arrivial.

So don’t miss out on this unique fashion event in Louth.