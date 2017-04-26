Found jewellery in Holton le Clay

Police are attempting to track down the owners of two items of jewellery, which have recently been handed in to the Holton le Clay police station.

PCSO Sally Hewitt, from the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “One item is a ring and the other item is a small nominations bracelet.

“The bracelet has a number of personalised charms on it, and it looks like it is a child’s bracelet.”

If you have lost these items, or you know who they belong to, call PCSO Sally Hewitt on 07939 312767 or 101 and ask to speak with myself.