Founder of The Ark will have a ‘carnival send off’ next week

Pauline Rice, the founder of The Ark Animal and Rescue Retirement Home who died last month, will have a ‘carnival-style send off’ in North Somercotes ahead of her funeral next week.

As reported, Pauline died peacefully on April 27, more than 30 years after she founded The Ark, which has looked after and re-homed thousands of animals over the years.

Pauline’s daughter Sue, who is manager at The Ark, told the Leader that her mum always said that she would want a big, colourful send off - a celebration of her life - after she passed away.

Next Wednesday morning (May 17) from 10am, Pauline’s coffin with be carried by two decorated Friesian horses from The Ark and through North Somercotes to Saltfleet, where her coffin will be transferred into a normal hearse for the remainder of the journey to Alford Crematorium.

Later, from 12.30pm, a celebration of Pauline’s life will be held at the church hall in North Somercotes, which is open to all those who knew and loved Pauline.

• Visit www.arkanimalrescue.co.uk to read the Ark’s tribute to Pauline, and to find out more information.