Free leadership skills workshop for East Lindsey businesses

The latest Rural Lincolnshire Enterprise Hub skills programme, supported by East Lindsey District Council, will help local staff improve their skills in managing and developing people.

These events offer the perfect opportunity for local enterprises to develop management and communication skills, providing the tools to boost productivity and transform their businesses.

The fourth workshop in the programme is being held on Wednesday October 29, at East Lindsey District Council offices at Tedder Hall, Manby, will provide participants with the confidence and know-how to create a positive learning environment in the workplace which supports people to achieve their potential.

The event is free of charge for eligible East Lindsey-based businesses, although places are limited so booking is essential.

If you can’t make this event, but would like to find out more about the Rural Lincolnshire Enterprise Hub, join the next Hub network meeting from 9am to 10.30am on September 22, hosted by Micronclean on the Fairfield Industrial Estate in Louth. The informal network meeting will include guest speakers updating members on local and national business development and skills initiatives.

Michael Gill, from Mortons Media Group, said: “‘Rural Lincolnshire Enterprise Hub is an active, informal no-cost collaboration of a growing number of East Lincolnshire businesses.

“On many occasions, local businesses have to travel substantial distances to benefit from high quality learning opportunities.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been involved as a local business-community collaboration in supporting these practical workshops supporting local business growth and, available on our own doorsteps!’

• For further information, or to book a place at either event, email Roy Harper on roy.harper@skillsreach.co.uk or visit www.skillsreach.co.uk