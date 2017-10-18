Free sausage offer from Lakings in Louth

The Louth Leader is teaming up with Lakings over the next week to provide you with one of our fantastic reader offers.

Starting from 9am today (Wednesday, October 18), up until 5pm on Tuesday, October 25 - you, our readers can claim 1lb of FREE Lakings Traditional Lincolnshire Sausages - made from their own unique recipe.

To receive this offer, you must present one our coupons which is published in this week’s paper.

Only one coupon is allowed per customer (subject to availability while stocks last).

This offer applies to Lakings traditional sausages only.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get some sausages in ready for the Halloween and Bonfire Night festivities as well as seeing what other delectable offerings they have in store.

Not only a butchers, Lakings is also a bakers and deli - with their products ranging from meat, pork pies, cream cakes, salads, and sausage rolls to homemade ready meals.

Lakings are providing readers with this offer as their way of celebrating being a finalist in the Butcher Shop of the Year competition.

The celebratory awards afternoon, set to take place next month, sees the best in butchery come together to be recognised and rewarded.

It also points out who the best butchers in the country are.

Lakings owner, Andrew Wright has had the business for the last 14-months and is delighted to be a finalist in this prestigious competition.

“We are very excited to be shortlisted as a finalist in this year’s Butcher Shop of the Year competition,” Andrew said.

“So to mark this fantastic news, we thought it would be a great opportunity to pull out this reader offer with The Louth Leader as a thank you to all our customers for their support and custom.”

Mr Wright added that he hoped this offer would also draw in some new customers as well.

Lakings were also ‘Highly Commended in the Select Lincolnshire Awards, held last week.

Andrew added: “We’re delighted to have been recognised in the Select Lincolnshire Awards last week.

“It was great news to us to hear that we were awarded with ‘highly commended’ on the night.”

Lakings is open six days a week, from Monday-Saturday: 8.30am until 5pm.

For more information, competitions and offers that are being run by the Louth butchers, why not visit their Facebook page via: https://www.facebook.com/lakingsoflouth.