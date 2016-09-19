Friends reunited! Louth women team up to support blood cancer charity

Louth businesswoman Rachael Clark is supporting Blood Cancer Awareness Month this September, by selling specially-made candles for the ‘Bloodwise’ blood cancer charity - supported by her old school friend, leukaemia patient and Bloodwise ambassador, Anna Mamwell.

Rachael is the owner of Hobo Soy Candles, which was launched last year, and 10 per cent of all sales of her special candles will go directly to Bloodwise.

Meanwhile, her old school friend Anna - who was diagnosed with leukaemia in April 2015 - is helping support and promote Rachael’s charity efforts.

Anna recently visited Parliament to discuss blood cancer with Members of Parliament and thankfully - despite the last year being “a bit of a whirlwind” - she is now in remission and is celebrating her birthday this month.

Call Rachael on 07426 813123, email her on hello@hobosoycandles.co.uk, or visit her website at www.hobosoycandles.co.uk for more information and to buy the Bloodwise candles.

• On social media, use the hashtag #bloodcancerawarenessmonth or #bcam to get involved.