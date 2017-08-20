Fun dog show in South Cockerington

A fun dog show will be taking place in the lovely grounds of St Leonards Church in South Cockerington near Louth, on Sunday, August 27.

This is the 11th year that the show has taken place and is run by the Louth and District Dog Club and volunteers to raise funds for the church.

A number of dog classes are taking place including: cutest puppies, golden oldies, rescues, loveliest ladies, gorgeous guys and not to mention those with bad hair days, fancy dress and tricks.

Four legged friends of any shape, size or breed (over six- -months-old, except for the puppy class) will be welcome to take part in 20 fun classes with rosettes to 6th place, special rosettes, treats and prizes.

There will also be delicious homemade refreshments, a raffle, tombola and trade stalls. The fun begins at 12noon in the church grounds in St Leonards Lane.

Entry is free. Just pay £1 for each class entered.