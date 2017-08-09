‘Fun fest’ at weekend to raise cash for LIVES

Have your say

Food, falconry displays and funfair rides are just a few of the attractions at the ‘Fun Fest’ in aid of the LIVES charity on Saturday, August 12.

The event will take place in Little Grimsby between 10am and 4pm. Simply follow the signs, or search for postcode LN11 0UU to get there.

Other attractions include a fun dog show (with rosettes for 1st - 6th place), classic cars and tractors, horse and carriage rides, a car boot sale, hog roast, ‘It’s A Knock Out’, live music, a bouncy castle, a bar, and a variety of stalls.

A Lancaster fly-past will also take place during the day.

Admission is just £2 per child or concession, or £3 per adult. There will be free car parking on site.

Visit www.facebook.com/livesfunfest for more details.