Fund helps youth projects

Youth projects across Lincolnshire that help reduce the fear of crime and anti social behaviour can apply to the High Sheriff’s Fund for grants.

Additional funding has recently become available following a donation from the outgoing High Sheriff, Jill Hughes.

Community groups within the County Council boundary of Lincolnshire can apply for up to £5,000, although the average award is likely to be in the region of £1,000.

The process is very straight forward and advice and support can be given relating to form filling.

The closing date for receipt of applications is September 1, 2017, with decisions notified at the beginning of October.

Successful grants have been awarded to projects to cover the cost of youth activities, alternative curriculum provision, youth music, multicultural arts sessions, youth club provision etc.

For an application form and more information contact Sue Fortune at Lincolnshire Community Foundation on 01529 305825 or email: sue.lincolnshire@btconnect.com.

Alternatively, download a form at lincolnshirecf.co.uk.