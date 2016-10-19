Fundraiser for Air Ambulance after family’s triple tragedy

No one ever expects to be in an accident which requires the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to be called out, but for Alice Hadley this is exactly what happened to three members of her family in the space of just three months.

After her partner, grandmother and uncle all came into contact with the Ambucopter and its crew in unrelated collisions which required them all to be air lifted to hospital, Alice decided to host a music quiz night for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, which has become such an important part of her family’s life.

Marlene Hadley.

Alice held the charity music quiz at the Yarbrough Arms in her home village of Ulceby, with the permission of landlady Selina Coton.

As well as the quiz, hosted by Paul Earley, there was an auction and a raffle - and the event raised an amazing £3,500.

Alice said: “The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance has become such a huge part of our family and we want to do anything that we can do to help. We hope that our quiz event helped to make others aware of the charity and how vital it is. I would also like to say a thank you to all the people that contributed to the evening, whether it was attending and joining in with the quiz, offering donations or buying raffle tickets. I am so proud to be a part of such a generous community with some truly astounding and wonderful people.”

In June this year Alice’s partner Andrew was driving to work when following a diversion along a single track road. As he rounded a bend, he was in a head-on collision with a lorry travelling in the opposite direction. Within 20 minutes the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance arrived on scene. Andrew was transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary within six minutes. He sustained 10 broken ribs, a fractured coccyx, eight fractures to his pelvis, shattered hip socket and severe nerve damage. He is still recovering and attending regular specialist and physiotherapy appointments.

Two months later Alice Hadley’s parents Caroline and Mark and grandmother Marlene were traveling home from Marlene’s birthday celebration when their car was in a collision at Fonaby Top. The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance transported Marlene to Hull Royal Infirmary. Unfortunately, Marlene did not recover from severe injuries sustained in the collision and passed away.

Less than three weeks later the incomprehensible happened and a third member of the Hadley family required the service of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. Alice’s uncle, Nigel, was travelling to Willingham Woods on his motorcycle when he was in a collision. Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to Lincoln County Hospital.

The Ambucopter then transferred him to Queens Medical in Nottingham but his injuries were too severe and he passed away that night

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Chief Executive, Karen Jobling, said: “I cannot even begin to imagine what Alice and her family has been through during the past four months. It is very rare to hear of two members of the same family requiring the service of the Ambucopter, never mind three.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and we are extremely grateful to them for choosing to support us by hosting this event and telling their story.”