Fundraising’s a ball at Thurlby Motors in Louth

A Louth car business has raised almost £1,000 for Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

Gail Smith organised a ball, which was held at Kenwick Park Hotel.

The night was a great success, with over 80 people attending and raising £988.77.

There was an auction and raffle on the night, which helped raise the majority of the money, plus generous donations from supporters who could not make it on the night.

Hospice representative ZaZa Warren went along to Thurlby Motors last week to collect the cheque from Gail and owner Richard Walsh.

“It is great to see the ongoing support from Thurlby Motors,” said ZaZa.

“It takes a lot of work to organise a ball and we are very grateful for all the time and effort that Gail puts in to help make it a fantastic night.

“I was pleased to be invited and talk about the amazing work we do at Andy’s Children’s Hospice. It is so important to make people aware of the vital care we provide to so many children and their families across the county.

“Thurlby’s charity ball has raised a brilliant amount of money again for the hospice, for which I would like to say a very big thank you. I can’t wait for next year’s event.”