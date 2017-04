Fundraising group Flanders Friends recently held a presentation evening to recognise all of the participants that took part in The Big Dip event that was held in Mablethorpe on New Year’s Day.

Swimmers that attended the event were presented with certificates of appreciation to thank them for their efforts.

The money from the Big Dip into the sea in Mablethorpe was raised in aid of the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion.

More fundraising events are set to take place later on this year.