Furlongs Festival in Sutton on Sea serves up family fun

The annual Furlongs Festival took place in Sutton on Sea - and a combination of fantastic weather and fun festivities certainly brought in the crowds to be the ‘Sheep Show.’

There were also performers from Russell’s Circus who showed off their amazing skills.

There was also a display of animals, including huge tortoises and birds of prey - and food and refreshments.

A fun dog show proved to be a success while ‘Even The Mature Movers’ were a big hit and got everyone dancing .

Oranisers said it was a successful event all round.

They thanked everyone who came along and supported it.

Pictured above is a section of the big crowd that turned out and really enjoyed watching the sheep show.