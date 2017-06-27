GALLERY: Annual model show in Skegness attracts kids of all ages

Hundreds of working Meccano models went on display in Skegness at a three-day exhibition over the weekend.

Once again the Embassy Theatre played host to the International Meccano Model Show, now in its 36th year.

Roger Upson-Smith of Ipswich with his Red Arrows at the Meccano Show at Embassy Theatre in Skegness. Photo: MSKP-250617-11 ANL-170627-132458001

The exhibition was organised by the North Midlands Meccano Guild and remains ‘THE show’ to visit for enthusiasts.

Around 2,000 people were expected to see the work of the Meccano modellers, who had come from as far away as South Africa, Canada, France, Germany and Holland.

Organiser Marion Cotterill said the first show was organised by her husband Michael, who remains the Guild’s president.

She said: “Although the overall footfall was not as good as we had hoped we had a lot of families on the Saturday and children were able to build their own models, which was very popular.

“It was nice to see them leaving with little packets of Meccano when you think these days children spend a lot of time on their computers.”

The competition for the best model was won by Andy Knox from the Midlands with his Ball Roller.

