GALLERY: Festive fun at Louth Christmas market

Thousands of people flocked to Louth today for the annual Christmas market.

Car parks were almost full from the start with side roads solid with vehicles and drivers looking for a spot as close to the festivities as possible.

Louth Christmas market. ANL-161127-143812001

The town centre was packed with stalls selling gifts and speciality foods.

Andrew and Ronnie Ownsworth were selling ‘home grown in Lincolnshire’ and treating shoppers to a taste of festive cake made with their rape seed oil.

Ronnie said: “We nearly sold out in minutes. Our cake recipes here today use leftovers from the Christmas dinner such as cranberry and apple sauce.”

See this week’s Louth Leader for more pictures and full coverage of the Christmas market.

Louth Christmas market. ANL-161127-142856001

Louth Christmas market. ANL-161127-144246001

Louth Christmas market. ANL-161127-144540001