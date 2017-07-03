GALLERY: Stunning images from Clash of the Drums spectacular

An explosive show brought the SO Festival to a stunning finale in Skegness.

Hundreds of people lined the foreshore on Saturday night to watch Danbor Talka.

Clash of the drums at the SO Festival in Skegness. ANL-170307-130538001

The show started outside Embassy Theatre and the musicians ‘clashed’ in a street drum dance-off on a number of occasions as they headed towards Dry Lagoon for their finalé staged performance with the backdrop of fireworks.

The Standard sent photographer John Aron along to capture the spectacular.

