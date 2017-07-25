GALLERY: Up close with Super Heroes in Skegness

Characters from comics and stars of television series and the big screen made some strange alliances when they gathered for a convention in Skegness.

The stars mingled with the public who couldn’t believe their eyes when they spotted a dalek or Stormtrooper along the seafront.

Characters at Em-Con Skegness at Embassy Theatre 9from left) Tony Hopkins, Cole Kelsall 9 and Tia Cox. Photo: MSKP-230717-26 ANL-170724-120503001

They had gathered on Sunday for Em-Con Skegness at the Embassy Centre, which has become a favourite fixture in the resort’s calendar.

Fans got the chance to get autographs and photos with their favourite stars while ‘cosplayers’ delighted in dressing up as their favourite characters.

The family friendly convention celebrated all the best in pop culture and visitors jumped at the chance to get up close and personal to their Super Heroes.

Among the stars were Chris Barrie of the popular TV show Red Dwarf, East Enders’ John Altman, Hannaj Spearritt of Primeval and Dan Starkey of Dr Who. Some members of the public couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Aaron Bruce 13 and Shona Bruce of Horncastle at Em-Con Skegness at the Embassy Theatre. Photo: MSKP-230717-17 ANL-170724-120346001

Sean Kitchen posted on social media: “I’ve never been starstruck...until now. Stoke me a clipper, I’ll be back for Christmas.”

East Enders actor John Altman at Em-Con Skegness at the Embassy Theatre. Photo: MSKP-230717-29 ANL-170724-120518001

Lauren Allen who was visiting from West Midlands at Em-Con Skegness at the Embassy Theatre. Photo: MSKP-230717-11 ANL-170724-120156001

Charlie Sellers 10 and Roy Sellers of Spilsby talking to actor Kai Owen. Photo: MSKP-230717-20 ANL-170724-120437001