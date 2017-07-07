Garden to open in Louth in aid of local NHS charity

A beautiful garden in Louth which is hidden from view by high Georgian facades, is set to open up to raise funds for a local NHS charity.

The garden which is around 1.5 acres at 48 Westgate, which also showcases the river Lud, will be open from 11am until 4pm on Saturday, July 8.

Funds will be raised for the Cardiac Rehabilitation Service.

The service, run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), supports cardiac patients to return to a healthy lifestyle through individually tailored education and exercise programmes following a heart attack, or surgery.

Alison Bunn, cardiac rehabilitation nurse specialist, said: “We are very grateful to Kenneth Harvey for giving us the opportunity to host an event in his beautiful garden.”

Admission costs £3.50 for adults, and accompanied children (under 16) go free.

There will also be hot drinks and cakes available.