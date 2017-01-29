Gatsby night in Cleethorpes

Glam up for a great nights entertainment on Saturday, February 4 at the Beachcomber in Cleethorpes.

Local ladies Humber Visionettes are holding their annual fundraising ball -a fantastic Roaring 20s themed dinner dance and Gatsby casino night, in aid of the national charity Breakthrough Breast Cancer Now.

Last year’s Bond Night was a great success, but they hope to go even better with this years event!

Opening the show will be Cliftons Dance Academy with a charleston routine to get the party started.

Also dance to the sounds of an eight-piece swing and jazz band, The Sweet Young Things, and be entertained with fun casino tables, games, raffle, and a mystery prize, all after a three course dinner.

Tickets are £45 per person from The Beachcomber in Cleethorpes or email Marie Cross via: cross831@btinternet.com for further details.

It promises to be a great night so start up 2017, shake off those winter blues, and shimmy the night away.