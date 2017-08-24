GCSE Results: Another successful year for Cordeaux Academy

Students at Cordeaux Academy have enjoyed a successful haul of GCSE results today (Thursday), ahead of the school’s takeover by the Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust next year.

Principal Patrick Daley, who is leaving the school this summer after three years at Cordeaux, told the Leader that he was really pleased with the results, and said that the hard-working students should be applauded for their efforts.

Billy-Jo Eyre and Reece Vasey.

He also praised the ‘fantastic’ support from staff, parents and the local community, and said that he has enjoyed every moment of his three years at the school - but added that today was ‘all about the students’, and an opportunity to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Mr Daley said that, at this early stage, it is difficult to compare how well the school did compared to others around the country - particular due to the new ‘1 to 9’ grading structure for Maths and English exams, with ‘9’ representing the highest grade (equivalent to a high A* grade).

One Cordeaux student who did achieve a grade ‘9’ in English was Olivia Heyes, putting her amongst the top three per cent in the country.

Olivia also achieved a ‘7’ in Maths (equivalent to an A grade), and impressive results in her other subjects.

Olivia Heyes.

She told the Leader that she ‘could not believe’ she had achieved one of the top results in the country for English, and she is looking forward to moving on to an electrical installation course at Grimsby Institute next year.

Elena Treadgold, from Holton le Clay, also celebrated getting higher grades than she expected this morning, and she will be starting a childcare course at Grimsby Institute next year.

Beth Leak and Caitlin Rimmer with both be heading to Franklin College in Grimsby after achieving the required grades today.

Beth will study A-Levels in business, finance, and travel and tourism, with a view to work in business in the future.

Beth Leak and Caitlin Rimmer.

Caitlin will study biology, chemistry and business, and hopes to move into veterinary science.

Meanwhile, young sweethearts Reece Vasey and Billy-Jo Eyre are both hoping to head to Riseholme College, where Reece will study farming while Billy-Jo will study health and social care, with a view to go into midwifery in the future.

Our congratulations to all students who received their GCSE results today!