GCSE Results: Final results for Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College in Louth

Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College is today (Thursday) celebrating its final GCSE results before it joins Tollbar Multi Academy Trust and becomes Louth Academy later this year.

Students at the school did well under the new points system in Maths and English.

62 per cent achieved at least a standard pass in English and there was 43 per cent of students who got a standard pass grade in Maths. A standard pass is a Grade 4 in the new system.

They also had 41 per cent of their students gaining a pass mark in both their Maths and English exams.

Matthew Dunn, deputy headteacher of MDTC, said: “I am extremely proud of all of our young people, who have demonstrated resilience and determination throughout the year, and I wish them all the best for the future.”

Imogen Olivant,16, was really pleased to have received all passes in her exams and said she was very excited to be accepting her place to study Level 3 Agriculture at Bishop Burton in Beverley.

Ellie Havercroft from Louth, 16, is happy to be heading off to Franklin College to study English Literature and Business and Finance. She was celebrating her results with Neo Bird, also 16 from Mablethorpe who is going off to Grimsby Institute to take his Level 2 Plumbing qualification.

After speaking to a number of students at the school, most of them had said that the new Maths exam was quite challenging.

Geoff Lloyd, chair of the Interim Executive Board for MDTC, said: “I am delighted to congratulate the Year 11 students on their results. They reflect the hard work and commitment of our students and staff with the support of parents.”

He added: “It will now be possible to build upon the achievements of 2017 as the school converts to Louth Academy within Tollbar Multi Academy Trust. The Interim Executive Board is extremely pleased with the next step forward and behind the scenes many people have been working hard to achieve this outcome.

“These are exciting times and will create many opportunities for the young people of Louth.”

