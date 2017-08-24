GCSE Results: Students at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth make the grade

Students at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth made the grade with some very pleasing results - despite the tough challenges of new Maths and English exams.

This is the first time that students from across the country received their Maths and English results based on the new points system of 1-9, compared to the traditional, A*-C grades.

Alex Baker and Lib Thomas.

But the grammar school students did very well in tackling these new exams.

An impressive 40 per cent of students received either A*/A or the new GCSE Mathematics and English equivalents of 7, 8 and 9 and these figures have even increased on last year, when they were sitting the old-style Maths and English exams.

Head of Year 11 at King Edwards, Greg Smith said: “Some of the results overall we have seen today have been outstanding.

“The new numbers system in Maths and English have been massively more demanding for the students, but they have all done really well. I am especially pleased with this year’s Maths results.

Hannah Johnson, Naomi Smith and Tabitha Smith.

Speaking to students Elorn Avevor, Tom Malloch and Scott Smith, all aged 16 said that they were all in agreement that the English exams were particularly challenging - but all of them were both surprised, yet pleased with the results they received.

Especially, Tom Malloch who got a clean sweep of 10A*s. Richard Bell was also another name of note who received all A*s in his exams.

Headmaster James Lascelles said: “This excellent set of results is an impressive reflection of the dedication displayed by pupils, staff and parents to achieve this significant set of results.

“We believe in nurturing and encouraging individuals, working with children and that clear message has worked its magic once again.”

He added: I would like to give my wholehearted congratulations to the staff and the pupils for a tremendous team effort.”

*More coverage from the other schools will appear online shortly and the full coverage will appear in the Louth Leader next week (August 30).