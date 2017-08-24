GCSE Results: Students results at Somercotes Academy deliver once again

Somercotes Academy in North Somercotes is today celebrating another exceptional year of GCSE results - with 67 per cent of students achieving at least a standard pass in Maths and English.

These improved results follow on from the success in 2016 when outcomes were vastly improved after the school joining Tollbar Multi Academy Trust.

Somercotes Academy GCSE Results. Pictured is student Ryan Mitchell.

This year 80 per cent of students achieved at least a standard pass in English and 67 per cent gained a standard pass in Maths. w

Other notable achievements for the academy were: Chemistry, 91 per cent (grades A*-C); Biology, 91 per cent (A*-C); Physics, 100 per cent (grades A*-C); Additional Science, 65 per cent (grades A*-C); History, 67 per cent (grades A*-C) and Textiles, 100 per cent pass rate (grades A*-C).

Caroline Yates, Somercotes Academy Principal, said: “I am very proud of all the students and staff today.

“Achieving good results in English and Maths is vital for these students to move forward with the courses they have chosen post-16.”

She added: “I am very grateful to the Multi Academy Trust for the substantial level of support they have given to enable our young people to do so well.

“The teaching staff have worked tirelessly to assist the students to achieve these results, with many hours of extra-curricular revision classes.”

David Hampson, chief executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “These results are outstanding.

“For a relatively new academy with such a mixed ability cohort, and with the added pressure of the unpredictability of this year’s changed curriculum and grade system, Somercotes students have produced exceptional

results.”

He added: “I am so very proud of them all, and of the staff for their dedication and determination to ensure that the students succeed.

“These students can now move on to the next stage of their education armed with the grades they need for future success.”

Students who scored highly included Melissa Jenney, who was among just 3 per cent of students in the country expected to achieve a grade 9 today.

She said: “I got three A*s, a grade 7 in English Lit and a grade 9 in English Language. I am stunned.

“In my head I wanted top grades but I was being cautious because I didn’t want to be disappointed. To have a grade 9 is beyond belief.”

She added: “Being among the top 3 per cent in the country is the biggest achievement I can think of and I am so happy.”

Elliott Jones achieved four A*s and a grade 8 in English Literature. He praised the academy for putting on extra revision classes.

He said: “They really helped me and although I found it very hard at times, they helped me to get through.”

Jack Ashton achieved three A grades and grade 7 in English Literature. He said: “I am quite confident and I didn’t stress too much. We had a lot of support from teachers and I am really happy with my results.”